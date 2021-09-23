Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 43,750 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,750 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

