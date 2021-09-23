Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 54,400 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.26. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

