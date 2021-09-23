Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,648,315 over the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.04. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.