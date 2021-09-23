Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 8,771 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,091,000 after acquiring an additional 57,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $182.37 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

