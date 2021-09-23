Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 9,440 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.05% of The Ensign Group worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 779.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.65.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.