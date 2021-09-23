Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of The Brink’s worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 44.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 33,808 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in The Brink’s by 7.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Brink’s by 24.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after acquiring an additional 399,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 1.54. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

