Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at $108,852,000. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $78,182,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $23,768,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $17,323,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $13,021,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosan alerts:

CSAN stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Cosan S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Cosan Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.