Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,673 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

TTEK opened at $145.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.47 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

