Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $15.67 million and approximately $15.54 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00133118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00045170 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,498,401 coins and its circulating supply is 15,286,013 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.