Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Middlesex Water worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MSEX. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $106.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day moving average of $90.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.29. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $116.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $107,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,031. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.