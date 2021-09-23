Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 110,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TALS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALS. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

