Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNGX):

9/20/2021 – Tango Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Tango Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Tango Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Tango Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

