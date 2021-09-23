Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

TGT stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.08. The stock had a trading volume of 56,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.10 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.