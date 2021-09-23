TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$77.00 Price Target at CSFB

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$77.00 target price by investment analysts at CSFB in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.50.

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$62.26. The company had a trading volume of 669,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$65.44.

In other TC Energy news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown acquired 550 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,501.50. Also, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at C$313,095.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

