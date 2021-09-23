Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 48,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,709,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.46. 178,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,986,192. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $350.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

