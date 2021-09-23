Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $12.51 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for approximately 1.6% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,002. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

