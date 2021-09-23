Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 40.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $21.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,840.52. 21,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,110. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,407.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,788.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,497.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

