Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $9.55 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.2% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,587,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,749,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 346.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,156,000 after buying an additional 1,687,183 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.19. 853,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,723,080. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

