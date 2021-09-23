Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Purchases 3,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 763,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,684,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,325,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $110,499,000 after buying an additional 68,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.46. 221,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,479. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

