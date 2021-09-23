Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $19.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,825.28. 30,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,584. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,756.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,457.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.