Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 350,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 72,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 186,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.93. 61,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,564. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

