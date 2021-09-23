Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 33,600 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. upped their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.93. 196,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,053,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

