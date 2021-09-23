Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. The Southern makes up about 1.3% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Southern were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in The Southern by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $63.85. 80,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,847. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

