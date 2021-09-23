TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Hits $0.0300 on Major Exchanges

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $17.08 million and approximately $45,001.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00055770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00126272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00044478 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TONE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

