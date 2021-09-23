Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.35.

TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 942,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,503. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.93. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$15.81 and a 1-year high of C$34.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

