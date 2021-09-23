Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.35.

TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 942,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,503. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.93. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$15.81 and a 1-year high of C$34.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

