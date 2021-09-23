Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Position Increased by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health comprises about 10.5% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned 1.46% of Teladoc Health worth $386,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $139.32. 31,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.07.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,321 shares of company stock worth $3,567,368 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.