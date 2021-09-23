Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.8% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 82,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 57,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.0% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS traded up $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $176.97. The stock had a trading volume of 317,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,605. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.88. The company has a market cap of $321.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.