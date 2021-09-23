TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get TFI International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

TFII stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $110.02. 3,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average of $104.54. TFI International has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.