The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.61

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 113224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $222,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,357,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

