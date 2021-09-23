The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $162.39. 72,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,852. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.42.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

