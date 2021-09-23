The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $748.49 Million

Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce $748.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $751.50 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $681.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $433.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $314.29 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

