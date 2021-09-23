The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,150 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.89% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $110,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSGX traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.25. 6,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,255. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $86.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

