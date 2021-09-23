The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $395.09.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $385.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.90. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

