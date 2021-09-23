The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report earnings per share of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.89. The Hershey posted earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.80. 10,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,933. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.42. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after acquiring an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Hershey by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 399.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after acquiring an additional 518,579 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

