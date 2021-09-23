The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.25.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $337.04. The stock had a trading volume of 142,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,839. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.82. The company has a market capitalization of $355.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

