The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $129.17

Shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.17 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 127.80 ($1.67). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.67), with a volume of 2,370,561 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.89. The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.05%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

