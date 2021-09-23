The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Raised by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 786.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $36,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.05 on Thursday, reaching $295.04. 5,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,576. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.20.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

