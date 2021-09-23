The Transfer Token Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for approximately $10.63 or 0.00024295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $1.30 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00115415 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,766,211 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

