The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,012,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $176.65. The stock had a trading volume of 284,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.88.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

