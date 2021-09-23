ThreeFold Price Reaches $0.0563 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $6,152.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00070532 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.10 or 0.00173883 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00075690 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00113949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00166848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00013160 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars.

