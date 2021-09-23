thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.14 ($14.28).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €8.76 ($10.30) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.72.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

