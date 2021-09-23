Time New Bank Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $363,144.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00133118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00045170 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

