Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.13

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.13 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 521,403 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £104.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.13.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

