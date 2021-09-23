TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0799

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $146,614.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,669.03 or 0.99831165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00092453 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00056621 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002264 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.