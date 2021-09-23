Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.96

Shares of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and traded as high as $55.30. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $54.87, with a volume of 11,386 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

