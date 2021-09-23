Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Increased to C$21.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.50 to C$21.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of TPZEF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.67.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.