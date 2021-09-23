Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 81 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,619,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cable One by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,918.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,982.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,873.59. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $129,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,821 shares of company stock worth $13,877,532. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

