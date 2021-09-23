Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

NYSE KRC opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

