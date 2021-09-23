Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 479,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 696,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

