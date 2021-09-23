TotemFi (TOTM) Market Cap Hits $960,130.30

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a market cap of $960,130.30 and $29,439.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TotemFi has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00073786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00112567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00165704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,642.34 or 0.99771511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.18 or 0.06964376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.98 or 0.00804524 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

